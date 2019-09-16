Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat

SINGAPORE - The parents of a two-year-old child will be charged with allegedly murdering her, the police said.
They will be charged on Tuesday (Sept 17).
The police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 52 Chin Swee Road on Sept 10 at 8.30pm.
Upon arrival, the police found human remains inside a residential unit.
The 31-year-old male suspect and 30-year-old female suspect are the biological parents of the dead toddler, and are suspected to have killed the child, the police said. The suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences and are believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded. The police said investigations are currently ongoing. This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.
Read also
The 31-year-old male suspect and 30-year-old female suspect are the biological parents of the dead toddler, and are suspected to have killed the child, the police said.
The suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences and are believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded.
The police said investigations are currently ongoing.
This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.