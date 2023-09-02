Couple break into a dance at Bayfront MRT station to tunes of busker who's an award-winning pianist

This ain't no party. This ain't no disco.

So why was the couple dancing at the Bayfront MRT station?

But Stomp contributor JC was charmed by the man and woman enjoying live music provided by a busker playing the piano at the station on Aug 25.

"Do you feel like you're in Europe?" asked the Stomp contributor.

A 20-second video of the couple tripping the light fantastic as the busker tickled the ivories was posted by SMRT Service Excellence on LinkedIn and TikTok.

The busker is no ordinary musician. He is Singaporean Joshua German, an award-winning jazz and classical pianist with autism.

He is part of SMRT's "Communities in Station" programme to enhance the vibrancy of MRT stations with live music performances and to provide opportunities for buskers with disabilities in partnership with the National Arts Council.

Mr German had earlier played at Tampines station in the same month as part of the National Day celebrations.

Mr German, who is in his 20s, is a recipient of a Goh Chok Tong Enable Award in 2019.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.