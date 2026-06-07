Couple on Singapore-registered motorcycle die in accident along Second Link towards Malaysia

Two people died in a traffic accident along Second Link towards Malaysia on Friday (June 5) night.

The couple was reportedly on a Singapore-registered motorcycle and had allegedly collided with a vehicle at around 8.30pm.

A video posted that night in Facebook group JB-Singapore Both Checkpoint Sharing Site by user Zhang Xuanbin (transliteration) showed a motorcycle lying on its side on the road. Two victims can be seen a short distance away from the vehicle.

A voice in the clip asked motorists to be careful, adding the victims were on the second lane of the road.

In another Facebook video captured by a pillion rider who passed by the accident scene, heavy congestion can be seen along the highway.

Authorities are also seen cordoning off two lanes on the left side of the highway, with the victims' face covered with cloths.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority posted about the accident on social media around 9.35pm, advising travellers to expect delays.

They later updated at 10.48pm that roads had been cleared and all lanes were back in operation.

[5 Jun, 9.35pm] Traffic Accident Along the Linkbridge towards Malaysia

A traffic accident has occurred along the Linkbridge towards Malaysia. Travellers planning to depart Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint should expect delays. — ICA Singapore (@ICA_singapore) June 5, 2026

Deceased's sister claims bodies

Sin Mah Bike Towing Service posted a notice on Facebook on the night of the accident in hopes of locating the victims' family.

The bereaved contacted the company about an hour after the post and claimed the bodies the next morning, reported 8world.

The towing service told the publication that the deceased were married couple Tham Khin Peng, 55, and Lim Ah Bit, 54.

According to the news report, Tham had been working in Singapore for over 20 years and was a food delivery rider and Lim was a restaurant waitress for a year.

They leave behind three children aged 21, 18 and 12.

The wake will reportedly be held at Johor Bahru Chinese Hill Funeral Parlour, with the cremation scheduled for June 8.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com