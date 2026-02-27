Couple discovered dead in Punggol HDB flat, investigations underway

Two senior citizens were found dead in a Punggol flat on Friday (Feb 27) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25am.

Officers found a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman lying motionless in a residential unit. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a paramedic pronounced two people dead at the scene.

Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased are a couple.

A neighbour surnamed Liu told Zaobao that the couple have lived in the flat for five years, and do not have children.

""I recently saw the female neighbor when she came to my house to gift oranges and an ang bao. As for the male neighbor, I haven’t seen him for about three weeks," said the man in his 70s.

The police said the case has been classified as unnatural death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and woman are known to each other. Police investigations are ongoing.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com