Couple dismiss maid after CCTV footage shows her aggressively rocking baby

While reviewing CCTV footage of her home, a woman was shocked to see her maid forcefully rocking her one-year-old son.

She and her husband subsequently lodged a police report against the domestic helper and sent her back to the maid agency.

The 31-year-old employer told Shin Min Daily News that she had hired the Indonesian maid at the start of the year to care for her four children aged one to seven.

"The maid said in her introduction that she likes kids and has a child of her own, so we hired her," said the employer.

She noted that the helper was quiet and reserved but had been performing her duties decently.

While the mum checked the CCTV footage during a break at work on July 20, she did not expect to catch the helper shaking the baby rocker.

The helper's actions nearly made the child fall off the rocker several times, Shin Min reported.

"I was shocked and sent the video to my husband," she recounted. "My husband was taking a shower at home then, he immediately questioned the maid after he watched the video."

When questioned, the maid reportedly told the boy's father that she was trying to coax him to sleep, an explanation the couple found hard to accept.

"My husband lodged a police report and sent her back to the maid agency," said the woman.

"Luckily, I caught her in time, otherwise it would have been unimaginable if my youngest son had fallen or gotten injured."

