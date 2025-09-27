Couple fined $13k for telling foreign workers at worksites to hold placards demanding payment

SINGAPORE — A couple was fined in a district court on Sept 26 for instructing 15 foreign workers to hold placards at two worksites to demand outstanding payment owed to a company.

Rebecca Rubini Ravinthiran, 33, pleaded guilty to three charges of organising a public assembly without a permit and instigating various foreign employees to break a condition in their work passes.

Court documents showed that Rebecca had organised two public assemblies at Dakota Breeze in Jalan Satu, and Tengah Garden Walk on Oct 24, 2024, with the help of her husband, Vee Derrick Mahendran, 36.

At that time, Rebecca was the director of Scorpio Builders, a sub-contractor to TLT Construction, which was a sub-contractor of Rich Construction Company.

Vee was in charge of finance, human resources and project management at Scorpio Builders.

Rich Construction was the main contractor for the two worksites at Dakota Breeze and Tengah Garden Walk.

The purpose of the assemblies was to demand payment from TLT Construction and Rich Construction.

On Oct 23, 2024, Rebecca prepared cardboard placards with messages including “Rich Construction/TLT Construction please pay outstanding amount” and “Why do this to small contractor?”

The next day, she went to the worksite in Jalan Satu with the placards.

At around 9.20am, she instructed six workers to stand next to the worksite’s entrance of the worksite while holding up the placards but not saying or shouting any slogans.

Rebecca also got one of the workers, Islam, to report to the Tengah Garden Walk worksite, and direct nine workers, including himself, to stand on the walkway outside the entrance carrying four placards she had delivered to Islam.

Her husband was there to make sure the workers were not rowdy and complied with her instructions.

For the three charges, she was fined a total of $8,500.

In mitigation, Rebecca told District Judge Vince Gui she was sorry for her actions, and asked for a lower fine as she was facing financial difficulties.

Judge Gui allowed Rebecca to pay her fines in instalments.

Vee, who pleaded guilty to two charges of abetting Rebecca and instigating foreign employees to break a condition in their work passes, was fined $4,500.

He told the court during mitigation: “I was just trying to help my wife. The amount [owed] was close to $400,000 and we tried our best to communicate [with the company] through e-mails and WhatsApp but the director [wasn’t keen] on coming down to meet us.”

He paid the fine in full.

ALSO READ: $16k fine for second woman in plan to unlawfully bring $450k to S’pore; cash turned out to be fake

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.