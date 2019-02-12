Couple hold Peranakan wedding at Jewel

Mr Huang Wen and his wife Laurie in their traditional Peranakan wedding outfits.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Hidayah Iskandar
The New Paper

Some couples may go to Jewel Changi Airport for a date. This couple took it further. Software programmer Huang Wen, 26, and engineer Laurie Huang, 27, got married there.

The couple, who are based in the US, have known each other for eight years.

They met while studying at the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo and got engaged in March 2017.

Mr Huang was born in the US. Both his parents are of Peranakan descent, and the maternal side of his family are the founders of Asian Artistry Fine Jewellery at Jewel, one of the Peranakan jewellers in Singapore.

Mr Huang told The New Paper: "We had the wedding for my grandmother, who doesn't travel anymore.

"So with my uncle's Peranakan jewellery shop in Jewel, it seemed like a good opportunity to showcase the culture for those who weren't sure what it looks like."

The wedding, which took about a year to plan, occurred on Nov 9.

It took the couple almost a month to get Jewel to approve the procession.

The total cost of the wedding including travel expenses was about US$5,100 (S$7,000).

Mr Huang said: "We wanted to grow closer to the culture, and it seemed like a fun event to break (away) from the more traditional western wedding we had in the US."

The couple wore traditional Peranakan wedding outfits, and were covered in the family's jewellery.

The wedding party entered Jewel via the second storey, made a quick photo stop in front of the viewing deck and then made their way down to the first storey, where they were greeted by family and friends in the Asian Artistry store.

Asian Artistry founder Francis Ngau said: "To celebrate the third generation of our family's established line of goldsmiths and jewellers with a wedding from our very family member makes this a priceless memory."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

