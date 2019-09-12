Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road

An eyewitness said there were about 10 police officers and several police cars at the scene.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Adeline Tan
The New Paper

A man and a woman were arrested at East Coast Park for having an airsoft gun in their possession.

A police spokesman told The New Paper they received a call for assistance at Block 429 Woodlands Street 41 at around 2.20pm on Saturday.

The 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, believed to be a couple, were subsequently detained along East Coast Park Service Road in relation to the case.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that an eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said there were about 10 police officers and several police cars at the scene.

There were also many onlookers, he said.

"It seemed they were conducting checks on a car. I also saw them questioning a man."

He added: "While there was no cordon, it felt like the situation was serious."

Shin Min reported that a member of the public is believed to have spotted the couple carrying the gun.

The police were in the area for about five hours and left around 7pm.

PHOTOS

Some netizens also posted photos of the incident online.

Shin Min also reported that the couple were spotted in Woodlands and the police tracked them down to East Coast Park.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who possesses an airsoft gun or a stun gun without a valid licence can be fined up to $5,000 for each gun and jailed for up to three years.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Boy, 8, suffers cut while playing at Jewel Changi maze
Boy, 8, suffers cut while playing at Jewel Changi maze
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Killer croc shot dead in Malaysia, human remains found in stomach
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
New K-pop scandal: Entire line-ups of X1 And Iz*One reportedly decided before public voting
New K-pop scandal: Entire line-ups of X1 And Iz*One reportedly decided before public voting
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
&#039;Supporting Taiwan independence&#039; ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
'Supporting Taiwan independence' ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use

SERVICES