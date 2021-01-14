Courts to open new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons

Courts Singapore on Thursday revealed plans to open a new flagship store spanning six storeys of The Heeren's retail podium formerly occupied by Robinsons.

Located along Orchard Road, the 189,000 square foot space was home to Robinsons before the department store closed its doors at The Heeren on Dec 16.

In its press statement, Courts said it will launch the new flagship store at The Heeren as its largest retail space in Singapore upon opening by Q1 of 2022.

The electrical, IT and furniture retailer's upcoming outlet will also mark the first overseas venture into a large-format store concept in a central location of Singapore by its Tokyo-listed parent company, Nojima Corporation.

Courts said it will introduce new retail concepts that are "bold, fresh and authentic" through its new flagship store at The Heeren. With this it intends to deliver "Japanese standards of customer experience" as the outlet's key differentiating factor.

The retailer's expansion move is also a signal of its confidence in the continued evolution of the broader retail sector, it added.

"We are looking forward to expanding our presence in Orchard Road to where it all began and raise the bar further in offering Singaporeans innovative and experiential retail experiences while shopping for electronics and home furnishings," said Matthew Hoang, Courts Asia's group chief operating officer as well as country chief executive of Courts Singapore.

In his view, The Heeren remains a symbolic landmark that holds great potential as a central location within the shopping belt.

"Despite the business disruption caused by Covid-19, we have seen a strong recovery for our products to date. With our upcoming flagship store, we are excited to do our part for the overall retail sector by bringing back the energy and vibrancy of a delightful customer experience," said Mr Hoang.

