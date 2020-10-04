Covid-19: 12 new cases in Singapore; 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday (Oct 4) afternoon, including two community cases and six imported cases.

Both community cases were are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 57,812.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

The MOH said on Saturday evening that the day's single community case was detected under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

All the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

"We will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them," said MOH.

Barber Point at Rivervale Plaza and the 64+4 Foodcourt along Loyang Lane were among the places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were still infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people - who were at those places at the same time - to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list can be found here.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary, said MOH.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 35 million people. More than one million people have died.

