Covid-19: 188 new cases in Singapore, including 12 imported and 1 in the community

There were 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Aug 10), taking Singapore's total to 55,292.

They included one community case, a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

There were also 12 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, 175 new coronavirus cases were announced by MOH.

The ministry also said the inter-agency task force had completed the testing of all workers in dormitories last Friday, with some test results still being processed.

Among the new cases announced on Sunday was an unlinked community case, a 57-year-old Singaporean woman.

She was tested for Covid-19 after she sought medical treatment for prolonged acute respiratory infection symptoms, and tested positive last Saturday, said the ministry.

It said epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases - a Singaporean who returned from India on July 25, and two work pass holders, Indian nationals who arrived in Singapore from India on July 26.

Upon their arrival in Singapore, they went to dedicated facilities to serve their stay-home notices, where they were tested for Covid-19.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 171 cases on Sunday.

About 23,500 workers are still serving out their isolation period at quarantine facilities.

"The workers in these quarantine facilities will be tested when their isolation ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter," said MOH.

The ministry also said the number of new cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day in the past 14 days.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past 14 days.

Another 332 cases were also discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease here to 48,900.

As of Sunday, there were 135 Covid-19 patients still in hospital and 6,027 patients recuperating in community facilities here.

The ministry said most patients were improving and in a stable condition, while none were in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 20 million people. More than 733,300 people have died.

