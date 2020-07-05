Covid-19: 4th public healthcare worker at Singapore Expo community care facility infected

A radiographer working at the community care facility at Singapore Expo tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its statement the same day.

The man, who is Case 20844, is the fourth case linked to the facility.

The 43-year-old had no recent travel history to affected countries or regions and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

MOH also confirmed a second case in the public healthcare sector. Case 20737, a 33 year-old healthcare assistant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, had gone to work for a few hours prior to hospital admission.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 6 May, and is currently warded at NCID.

MOH reported 741 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 7). Out of these, there are 7 cases in the community, 9 cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 725 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

There are six new clusters: 5 Sixth Lok Yang Road with eight cases, 98 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace with 31 cases, 4 Sungei Kadut Avenue with 42 cases, 5 Tech Park Crescent with 40 cases, 3 Tuas Drive 1 with 15 cases and 52 Tuas View Square with six cases.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Black Tap in Marina Bay Sands has been closed as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days).

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 14 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week.

Of the 1,376 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 19 are in critical condition, while 17,831 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 20,939, with 1,712 patients discharged and 20 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com