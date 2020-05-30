Covid-19: 506 new cases reported today with only 5 community cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 506 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 30).

Out of these, there are five community cases while the majority of the remaining cases come from Work Permit holders living in dormitories.

Of the five community cases, two are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents while three are Work Pass holders.

This brings the total number of cases to 34,366, with 19,631 patients discharged and 23 deaths.

More details will be furnished later this evening.

