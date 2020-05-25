Covid-19: 6-year-old Singaporean child among 344 new cases recorded on Monday

[UPDATED, 11.16pm]

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 25).

Out of these, there are six community cases while the remaining cases come from Work Permit holders living in dormitories.

Of the six community cases, four are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents while two are Work Permit holders.

Among the new community cases is a 25-year-old Singaporean female who went to work at Learning Vision @ NUHS after a swab test.

Another is a 6-year-old Singaporean female child who developed symptoms on May 20, and is a household contact of previously confirmed Covid-19 cases.

For the first time, MOH has also provided a list of public places that confirmed cases in the community had visited for more than 30 minutes.

A confirmed case has visited Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice on May 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm. On May 21, a confirmed case visited Jurong Point's Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

As a precautionary measure, people who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit and see a doctor if they develop symptoms, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before to an average of seven per day in the past week. This is partly due to the active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, which have picked up more cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two per day in the past two weeks.

MOH continues to pick up more cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including in factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing in these premises, as part of their process to verify and test the status of all workers.

99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH announced the closure of the cluster at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard (Admiralty Road West) as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

Of the 607 cases who are still in the hospital, most are stable and improving. 8 are in critical condition, while 15,592 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

MOH also announced that 862 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 15,738 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,960, with 15,738 patients discharged and 23 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

melissagoh@asiaone.com