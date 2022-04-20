Covid-19 cases on Tuesday almost double to 4,718

SINGAPORE - The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 4,718 on Tuesday (April 19), nearly double from 2,480 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The number is slightly higher than the figure from April 12, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 4,552 new Covid-19 cases. The number of people hospitalised was 278, higher than 261 on Monday.

There was one death today, MOH said in an update on its website.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since March 2, at 0.87 on Tuesday.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were nine patients in the intensive care unit, and 40 needed oxygen support.

Of the local cases, 4,085 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 459 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 174 new imported cases, of which 20 were detected through PCR tests and 154 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,167,498 Covid-19 cases, with 1,317 deaths.

About 96 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 73 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.

