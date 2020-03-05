86-year-old Singaporean woman dies of Covid-19, 657 new cases confirmed

[UPDATED: 11pm]

The Ministry of Health has reported 657 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 3).

Out of these, there are 13 cases in the community, 18 cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 626 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

10 are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, while three are on work passes. Six new clusters have been identified as well.

There has been another death today, MOH confirmed.

Case 14,774, an 86-year-old female Singaporean citizen, died today from complications due to Covid-19. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 27 and had pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

Separately, MOH mentioned that Case 17,410 — a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man who died on Friday (May 1) — was confirmed to have died from ischaemic heart disease.

MOH also confirmed that Case 17,881 is a 34-year-old nurse with no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. The Singaporean woman is employed as a nurse by the Health Promotion Board and had been deployed to the community care facility at Singapore EXPO.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 2 and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

61 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 1,630 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 22 remain in critical condition, while 15,149 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 18,205, with 1,408 patients discharged and 18 deaths.

