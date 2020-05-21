Covid-19: Singapore reports 448 cases on Thursday, 13 are community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 448 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 21). Most of the new cases are foreign workers living in the dormitories, with 13 community cases from Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

Of these, seven cases were picked up from MOH's active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, and four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory.

Further details will be provided later tonight.

A total of 29,812 cases have been reported in Singapore so far, with 11,207 patients discharged and 22 deaths.

bryanlim@asiaone.com