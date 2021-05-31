Covid-19 vaccination booking for students to start on June 1: PM Lee

Students will now be next in line to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced today (May 31).

Bookings will open tomorrow as Singapore "takes full advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students," he said.

Graduating cohorts for O, N and A levels, as well as special needs students, will be given priority for the jabs, followed by other students aged 12 and above, including students in institutions of higher learning.

Adults below 40 will be vaccinated last — around mid-June — with Singaporean citizens prioritised.

In his update on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore this afternoon, PM Lee noted that there were more cases of children getting infected in schools and tuition centres in the latest outbreak, adding: "The children were not seriously ill but parents are naturally worried."

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was approved for use in those aged 12 to 15, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced in a multi-ministry task force press conference on May 18.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the community, schools in Singapore switched to full home-based learning from May 19 to May 28.

#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation on 31 May 2021. PM outlined Singapore’s strategy in the next phase of the pandemic, and what we can expect in the new normal. #SGUnited Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, May 31, 2021

lamminlee@asiaone.com