Covid-19 vaccination bookings could open next week for P3 to P5 pupils: Chan Chun Sing

Children aged five to 11 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments soon, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

Primary 3 to Primary 5 pupils will be able to do so as early as next week if the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine arrives on time.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Chan wrote: “If the delivery arrives as scheduled, we will progressively open up the booking of vaccination appointments next week, and the vaccination exercise will start from end-Dec 2021 for the older children in Primary 3-5, and the younger ones thereafter in early 2022.”

The Ministry of Education is working in tandem with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Early Childhood Development Agency to prepare for the vaccination exercise, which will involve over 300,000 children aged between five and 11.

The vaccination exercise will also include children who are long-term pass holders.

On Dec 10, MOH gave the green light for children aged five to 11 to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The benefits of vaccination “far outweigh the risks”, said the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination.

The children will be given one-third of the dose used for those aged 12 and above, and these jabs will be administered at least 21 days apart.

Chan added: “As more of our children get vaccinated, we will be able to resume more learning activities, sports and games, which are critical to their physical, cognitive and socio-emotional well-being and development."

Indonesia has also taken similar steps, administering Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged between six to 11.

