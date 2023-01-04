Covid-19 vaccination centres now allow walk-ins without appointments

SINGAPORE — All individuals who want to get their Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters can walk into any vaccination centre from Wednesday (Jan 4).

In addition, from Jan 16, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will be available to children aged six months to four years at two joint testing and vaccination centres — JTVC Ang Mo Kio and JTVC Bukit Merah, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, eligible individuals of any age group can walk into JTVCs and children vaccination centres from Mondays to Saturdays without the need for an appointment.

On days when there is high demand for vaccinations, particularly Saturdays, a longer waiting period should be expected, said MOH.

Covid-19 vaccinations at polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics will continue to require an appointment, with the exception of seniors aged 80 and above for polyclinics.

The roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children aged six months to four years comes after the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination on Dec 6 recommended it for children of this age group as part of their primary vaccination series.

Previously, the committee had recommended the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for this age group, with the Pfizer vaccine now providing an alternative for younger children.

It said vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children aged six months to four years is safe, and that side effects are comparable to or less common than those observed in older people inoculated with the vaccine.

Parents or guardians should note that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine requires three doses taken eight weeks apart (over a total of 16 weeks), compared with two doses taken over eight weeks for the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine.

This means that for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, children will require more vaccination visits and a longer period to achieve optimal protection.

Visit https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine to locate your nearest vaccination site.

Designated vaccination sites for children aged 6 months to 4 years

Vaccination locations Vaccine type JTVC Ang Mo Kio (former AMK ITE): 4300 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Singapore 569869 Moderna/Spikevax Bivalent (BA.1) (18 years old & above) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Bivalent (BA.4/5) (12 years old & above) From Jan 16: Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) JTVC Bukit Merah (former SEAB Centre): 8 Lower Delta Road, Singapore 169198 Moderna/Spikevax Bivalent (BA.1) (18 years old & above) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Bivalent (BA.4/5) (12 years old & above) From Jan 16: Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) One Punggol: 1 Punggol Drive, Level 3 Futsal Court, Singapore 828629 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) Our Tampines Hub: 1 Tampines Walk, #03-03 & 03-04 (Lobby B), Singapore 528523 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) Queenstown Community Centre: 365 Commonwealth Ave, Singapore 149732 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) Sembawang Community Club: 2125 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758528 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) Taman Jurong Community Club: 1 Yung Sheng Rd, Singapore 618495 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (5 to 11 years) Bukit Batok Polyclinic: 50 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3, Singapore 659164 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Eunos Polyclinic: 1 Chin Cheng Avenue, Singapore 429400 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Kallang Polyclinic: 701 Serangoon Road, Singapore 328263 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years) Yishun Polyclinic: 2 Yishun Avenue 9, Singapore 768898 Moderna/Spikevax (6 months to 4 years)

