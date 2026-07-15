CPF Board warns of impersonation scams targeting employers on CPF matters

Think twice before sending payroll records or employee details to someone claiming to be from the CPF Board.

Scammers have been posing as CPF Board officers under the guise of conducting investigations, compliance checks or CPF-related verification exercises.

In an email addressed to employers seen by AsiaOne, the board advised employers to ignore such requests.

Sharing details of the scam modus operandi, the CPF Board said that fraudsters may ask for information such as proof of salary payments, employees' personal particulars, or documents related to CPF contributions, employment records or payroll matters.

It added that these requests may be made through WhatsApp, other messaging applications or unofficial email addresses.

Employers and HR practitioners who are unsure about the authenticity of a request should first stop and verify it.

They can do so by calling the 24/7 ScamShield anti-scam helpline at 1799, or by contacting the CPF Board directly.

What official CPF Board communications look like

The CPF Board will only contact employers using email addresses ending with "@cpf.gov.sg" or "@e.cpf.gov.sg".

It will not contact employers through unofficial messaging platforms.

Calls originating from the board will come from 62271188, while SMSes are sent using the "gov.sg" sender ID.

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editor@asiaone.com