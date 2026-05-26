CPF to keep interest rates unchanged from July to Sept

Interest rates for various Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts — Ordinary, Special, Medisave and Retirement Accounts — will remain unchanged from July 1 to September 30, the CPF Board and Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint news release on Tuesday (May 26).

The interest rate for the Special, Medisave and Retirement Accounts (SMRA) will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 4 per cent per annum, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate, the agencies said.

SMRA interest rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities, plus 1 per cent, which was 3.09 per cent from May 2025 to April 2026.

Meanwhile, the Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 2.5 per cent per annum from July 1 to September 30, as the OA pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 2.5 per cent.

This rate is computed based on the 3-month average of major local banks' interest rates, which was 0.32 per cent from February 2026 to April 2026.

The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans, pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum for the said period.

CPF members will continue to earn extra interest on their CPF savings, as part of the Government's efforts to boost retirement savings.

Members aged below 55 will earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first $60,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for OA.

Those aged 55 and above will be paid an extra 2 per cent interest on the first $30,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for OA, and an extra 1 per cent on the next $30,000.

The extra interest earned on the OA balances will go into the member’s Special Account or Retirement Account.

CPF members aged above 55 and who participate in the CPF LIFE scheme, will still earn extra interest on their combined CPF balances, which includes the savings used for CPF LIFE.

CPF LIFE payouts can be made anytime between the ages of 65 and 70. Those who start later will see their monthly payout increase by up to 7 per cent for each year they defer starting.

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