CPF members can nominate their beneficiaries online

SINGAPORE - Those looking to make their Central Provident Fund (CPF) nominations can now do so online.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 22), the CPF Board said that the move will bring convenience to CPF members and protect their privacy.

"Under the hard-copy process, details of the nomination such as who the nominees are and the amount to be distributed to them, may inadvertently be seen by the witnesses," the CPF Board said.

"Under the new online nomination mode, nomination details such as the identities of nominees will not be revealed to witnesses."

More than 900 CPF members have used the online nomination service since its launch in January this year.

Members can use the online system using their SingPass account here.

After keying in their witness' NRIC particulars and contact information, the witnesses will receive notification through e-mail or SMS, or both, and must confirm the nomination within seven days.

The nomination will then be processed by the CPF Board and the member will be notified on the status of the nomination through e-mail or SMS, or both.

The CPF Board said CPF nomination allows members to decide how they want their CPF savings to be distributed and the proportion of their savings each nominee will receive.