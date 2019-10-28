CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55

SINGAPORE - A Facebook post by a 72-year-old man on how he had to resort to being a Grab driver after getting only $575 of Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts a month has gone viral, prompting the CPF Board to rebut his claims in a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 27).

The Board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, had failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances.

"Mr Theseira had withdrawn a total of about $140,000 from his CPF since turning 55. If Mr Theseira had not done so, his monthly payout could be more than $1,000 per month," the Board said.

"In addition, Mr Theseira co-owns a 5-room HDB flat which is fully paid up," it added.

Mr Theseira had said, in his post on Sept 24, that despite having around $60,000 in his Medisave, his monthly CPF payouts amounted to only $575.