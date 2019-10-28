CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55

The CPF Board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, had failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances.
PHOTO: ST File
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A Facebook post by a 72-year-old man on how he had to resort to being a Grab driver after getting only $575 of Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts a month has gone viral, prompting the CPF Board to rebut his claims in a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 27).

The Board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, had failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances.

"Mr Theseira had withdrawn a total of about $140,000 from his CPF since turning 55. If Mr Theseira had not done so, his monthly payout could be more than $1,000 per month," the Board said.

"In addition, Mr Theseira co-owns a 5-room HDB flat which is fully paid up," it added.

Mr Theseira had said, in his post on Sept 24, that despite having around $60,000 in his Medisave, his monthly CPF payouts amounted to only $575.

He added that he resorted to becoming a Grab driver to support his wife.

However, due to his old age, he was unable to drive for long hours.

He even claimed that the income he made from Grab was insufficient for him to have to pay income tax. He was also asked to top up his Medisave, or risk having his licence revoked, and posted a photo of a letter from the CPF Board to this effect.

However, the CPF Board refuted Mr Theseira's claims.

"As stated in the letter shown in his post, Mr Theseira could contribute his Medisave monthly via Giro," it said.

The Board added that the Giro payment plan would amount to less than 1 per cent of his monthly income.

"As long as he makes regular CPF contributions, which is no different for all other workers, he will be able to renew his licence when it becomes due in July next year," it added.

"As a member of the Pioneer Generation, Mr Theseira has benefited from government support measures. In 2019 alone, he has received Medisave top-ups and special premium subsidies for MediShield Life of about $600. He has also received Workfare payouts of over $2,300 in cash and CPF," the Board said.

[Mr Clifford Theseira - full facts show different picture] Mr Clifford Theseira states that he had to resort to be a...

Posted by CPF Board on Saturday, October 26, 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
CPF Social media Personal finance

TRENDING

Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Restaurant found using claw machine on live lobsters after &#039;grab-a-crab&#039; case
Restaurant found using claw machine on live lobsters after 'grab-a-crab' case
&#039;I bought this property for $1.5 million&#039;: Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson

SERVICES