CPF responds to father's request to use funds to pay for his daughter's school fees

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board responded on Friday (June 28) to a Facebook post put up by a father, who said he was disallowed from using his CPF funds for his daughter's education.

In his post on Wednesday, Lim Koh Leong recounted his experience when he talked to staff members at the CPF Board that day.

Mr Lim said that despite having more than the necessary amount in his account to cover his daughter's fees, he was not allowed to use a portion of the funds because his salary did not reach the lowest deposit threshold.

"Right now in my CPF there is 70,000+, I only need 15,000 to pay for my daughter's school fees," he wrote.

Mr Lim said he was 60 years old and did not have a stable job.

When he asked if there was another way he would be allowed to use his hard-earned money, he said the CPF staff told him he can apply but his chance of withdrawing the money would be "zero".

He said he "felt cheated, humiliated, angry".

"Do I really have to resort to borrowing money and loans when I got my money in my CPF? Should I be forced to stop my daughter's education?," he asked.

Mr Lim's post garnered 3,000 shares and 1,400 comments, with netizens offering him financial advice and support for his situation. He also reposted his message in Chinese.

On Friday, the CPF Board responded to the post, and said that "as Mr Lim did not have sufficient CPF savings for a basic retirement, allowing him to use his CPF for his daughter's education is not appropriate".

Posted by CPF Board on Friday, 28 June 2019

The CPF Board added that the better approach is for Mr Lim to find other ways to finance his daughter's education.

"We have spoken to him and are discussing alternative options. The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts will also be in touch with him," its Facebook post said.

With regards to their staff's conduct, the CPF Board said: "Having reviewed our video recording, we are satisfied that our staff had served Mr Lim calmly and professionally.

"Mr Lim explained he was upset and offered his apology which our staff has accepted."

On Saturday, Mr Lim said the issue over his daughter's tuition has been resolved with help from his loved ones. He also thanked those who had offered support.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

CPF viral
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

CPF responds to father&#039;s request to use funds to pay for his daughter&#039;s school fees
CPF responds to father's request to use funds to pay for his daughter's school fees
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: &#039;I&#039;m lonely as f***&#039;
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf apologises for gaffe in SAF Day discount promotional artwork
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf apologises for gaffe in SAF Day discount promotional artwork
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Pink Dot rally shines light on discrimination, Section 377A
Pink Dot rally shines light on discrimination, Section 377A
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China

LIFESTYLE

The best shopping districts in Taipei, Taiwan
The best shopping districts in Taipei, Taiwan
Out-of-this-world experiences to try around the world
Out-of-this-world experiences to try around the world
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Ultimate budget travel guide in Scandinavia: Is it possible &amp; how?
Ultimate budget travel guide in Scandinavia: Is it possible & how?

Home Works

Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal

SERVICES