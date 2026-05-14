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Chinese national charged with offering $100 bribe to HSA officer

Wang Siling and her husband allegedly imported unregistered medical devices for exhibition purposes at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on April 22
Chinese national charged with offering $100 bribe to HSA officer
A 35-year-old female Chinese national was on Thursday (May 14) charged for allegedly offering a $100 bribe to a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officer.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 14, 2026 5:21 AMBYSean Ler

A female Chinese national accused of offering a $100 bribe to a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officer was charged in court on Thursday (May 14).

Wang Siling, 35, is said to have offered the bribe to a HSA investigation officer in exchange for his help to refrain from taking enforcement action against her and her husband. She is on a social visit pass to Singapore.

They had allegedly imported unregistered medical devices for exhibition purposes at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, while on a social visit pass here.

The offence allegedly took place on April 22 this year.

In a news release on Thursday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the HSA officer rejected the bribe and referred the matter to them.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said.

A person convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

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CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau)HSA (Health Sciences Authority)Singapore courtschinaCorruption
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