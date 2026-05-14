Chinese national charged with offering $100 bribe to HSA officer

A female Chinese national accused of offering a $100 bribe to a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officer was charged in court on Thursday (May 14).

Wang Siling, 35, is said to have offered the bribe to a HSA investigation officer in exchange for his help to refrain from taking enforcement action against her and her husband. She is on a social visit pass to Singapore.

They had allegedly imported unregistered medical devices for exhibition purposes at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, while on a social visit pass here.

The offence allegedly took place on April 22 this year.

In a news release on Thursday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the HSA officer rejected the bribe and referred the matter to them.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said.

A person convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

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