Diner stunned by $294 crab beehoon bill in Geylang, says it's 'insane'

A diner was left stunned after paying a whopping $294 for a plate of crab bee hoon at a Geylang eatery.

In a TikTok video on Monday (June 29), the woman documented her dining experience which got off on a rocky start.

Upon entering Sin Huat Eating House, the diner claimed that a staff member ignored her at first, later telling her she could leave if she was only ordering one dish.

The restaurant owner was partially undressed when he was attending to customers, she added.

Despite the awkward start, the diner decided to place her order.

While she waited around 55 minutes for the dish to be served, the woman felt it was worth the wait.

"Best crab we've ever eaten in our lives, the garlic made everything godlike," she said.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sgmustwatchla/video/7656802321107635463[/embed]

When the bill arrived, however, the diner was taken aback.

The single plate of crab bee hoon cost $294.

Wrapping up her review, she praised the dish while joking about its hefty price tag.

"[It tastes] heavenly but you are insane if you pay for this," she quipped.

After watching the video, some netizens pointed out that the restaurant is known for quality dishes despite their high prices, while others commented on the owner's personality.

"Well, it has existed for decades with this kind of pricing. Weird uncle with good cooking skill," one wrote.

Others felt the quality of the food did not make up for the dining experience or justify the steep price.

"Expensive but good food I might still accept, but with bad attitude, that's probably my limit," another commented.

"Really a high price for this dish... Not worth it at all," added another.

Sin Huat Eating House, which opened in 1979, has been earned the Michelin Bib Gourmand award several times in recent years.

The seafood eatery is best known for its crab bee hoon, which features a "gigantic crab loaded with flavour, and vermicelli that soak up the juices" according to a Michelin reviewer.

Sin Huat Eating House has also earned praise from food critics such as the late Anthony Bourdain, who listed it as one of the "13 places to eat before you die" and KF Seetoh, who called it a "culinary sensation".

In a 2011 article for Men's Health, Bourdain wrote: "It's grimy looking, the service can be less than warm, the beer is served in a bottle (often with ice), and the tables sit halfway into the streets of Geylang, Singapore's red-light district.

"But the crab bee hoon — giant Sri Lankan beasts cooked with a spicy mystery sauce and noodles — is pure messy indulgence. The whelks, steamed spotted cod, prawns, scallops (in fact, any seafood available that day) are all worth having.

"Warning: It looks cheap, but it's not."

[[nid:605198]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com