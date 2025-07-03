'Cracks in the wall': Shatec reportedly closing down amid operational difficulties

Shatec, a hospitality and tourism training institute in Singapore, is reportedly shutting down after more than 40 years of operation, due to operational difficulties.

Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News reported that real estate firm CBRE has been appointed as the exclusive marketing agent for Shatec's main campus building at Bukit Batok Street 22.

The four-storey property is reportedly listed for sale at $18 million, with its land lease expiring in 2051.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Shatec's chairman Loh Lik Peng said that the institute is currently in the early stages of reviewing its long-term plans.

"The sale of the building is part of Shatec's asset management strategy. As the review is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments," said Loh.

Shin Min reported that after an evaluation, the Shatec board concluded that the current model was no longer sustainable and made the difficult decision to begin winding down operations from April 1.

Shatec's Orchard campus, which had been in operation for just over a year, reportedly closed at the end of June.

'Competition grew from ITEs and polytechnics'

Speaking to AsiaOne, former Shatec student Joel Lee Xuan Zhao shared his experience at the institute, while reflecting on early signs of a possible closure.

"There were cracks in the wall, and I knew one day Shatec would close down due to the increase of culinary courses in the Institutes of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics," said the 20-year-old, who is currently serving his National Service.

"Nowadays, people prefer a local diploma from publicly recognised schools like ITE or the polytechnics. Shatec needed to reinvent its curriculum to remain relevant and competitive."

Despite the news, Lee recalled his time at Shatec fondly, describing it as a meaningful experience.

"I had a wonderful time making friends and learning. My time there was definitely memorable."

Lee studied culinary arts at Shatec for a year before leaving to intern at a restaurant, followed by his National Service.

Courses still being offered at Shatec's main campus include a final round of pre-employment training programmes such as professional diplomas, as well as continuing education and training courses for adult learners.

All remaining courses are expected to be discontinued by the first quarter of next year.

Established in 1983 by the Singapore Hotel Association, Shatec is regarded as a pioneer in local hospitality and culinary education.

Over the years, Shatec has produced approximately 40,000 alumni across more than 20 countries, many of whom now hold diverse roles in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Notable alumni include local actor Pierre Png, who studied tourism, and renowned chef Justin Quek.

