A crane being transported on a trailer collided into an overhead bridge along Jurong Town Hall Road on Saturday night (Apr 13).

Stomp contributor Sam alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took as he was passing by the scene.

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a trailer with crane at about 10.01pm.

No injuries were reported, a spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.