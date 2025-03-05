Crane truck catches fire at Changi Airport Terminal 5 worksite

A crane truck at Changi Airport's Terminal 5 (T5) worksite caught fire in the early hours of March 4.

A video shared on Facebook shows the crane truck's operator cabin compartment engulfed in flames. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and an ambulance are also seen in the video.

One worker wearing a Changi Airport Group (CAG) safety vest can be seen on the site.

SCDF said it was alerted to the crane truck fire at 35 Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 4.45am. The fire was extinguished using a hosereel and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

CAG declined to comment on the incident.

T5, when completed in the mid-2030s, will reportedly be able to handle up to 50 million passengers a year on top of Changi Airport's current capacity of 90 million.

