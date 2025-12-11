2 taken to hospital after crash involving 4 cars at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon

An elderly driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident involving four cars at the multi-storey carpark at Nex shopping mall on Sunday (Dec 6).

The collision was captured on dashcam footage and uploaded to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on Thursday (Dec 11).

In the video, a silver car is seen speeding down a ramp from the third level and crashing into a grey car that was stopped on the second level in front of the ramp.

The impact from the crash resulted in the grey car colliding with two other cars that were parked.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at around 2.30pm.

The police said a 73-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

A 66-year-old male car driver and his 60-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

