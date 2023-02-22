Creepy? Woman gets slammed for being a Peeping Tom after filming 'cute' neighbour dancing in flat

Is this woman's actions cute or creepy?

TikTok user Chanvy302 was at home when she noticed her neighbour dancing in her flat from afar.

"My neighbour is so cute," she quipped in a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (Feb 21).

In the nine-second clip that Chanvy302 filmed with her mobile phone, it showed a woman grooving under the yellow lights of her flat.

In the comments, several netizens were amused by the video.

"Your [eyes are] so good until you can spot that?" one of them said, while another was amazed by the camera zoom function of Chanvy302's mobile phone.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chanvy302

But several netizens did not see the funny side to the woman's actions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chanvy302

Other netizens pointed out that Chanvy302's actions were illegal.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chanvy302

AsiaOne has contacted Chanvy302 for comment.

The Community Disputes Resolution Act, passed in 2015, stated that any individual "in a place of residence... must not" cause "unreasonable interference" with their neighbour's "enjoyment or use of their place of residence".

This includes the "surveillance" of their neighbour "done at or in the vicinity of that place of residence".

According to the Act, if any resident is found flouting this law, their neighbour may bring civil proceedings in a court against them.

Intrusion of privacy

In April 2021, two neighbours in Yishun were embroiled in a five-year dispute over an alleged intrusion of privacy.

The two feuding residents at Yishun Avenue 11 claimed that they were being surveilled by the other party with hidden cameras, Shin Min Daily News reported then.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily then, 71-year-old Yang Yuying claimed that she has evidence that her neighbour had installed a pinhole camera along the corridor.

But the retiree's neighbour shared that the accusations against her were "a misunderstanding".

"It is obvious that [Yang] installed closed-circuit television to 'monitor' us," she claimed.

