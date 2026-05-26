Low crime rates, high social trust, political stability: Singapore ranked as world's safest country for immigrants

Singapore has topped another global ranking — this time for being the safest country in the world for immigrants.

The ranking, part of online remittance service Remitly's Immigration Index 2026, saw Singapore take first place with a total safety score of 95.4 out of 100, up from fifth place last year.

The total safety score comprised a safety index score and a political stability score, both aspects in which Singapore outranked all the other countries evaluated.

The report put Singapore's safety index score as 45.4, and a full 50 for political stability.

Trailing closely behind were Iceland, Switzerland, Japan and Luxembourg, which took second to fifth place respectively.

According to the data collected, Singapore has "consistently low crime rates, strong rule of law and highly effective public institutions".

Remitly said that Singapore regularly ranks among the safest globally due to strict enforcement, high social trust and political stability.

The Republic was also named as the 5th country with the largest immigrant communities in the world, rising two spots up from 2025.

Singapore places 18th overall

The Immigration Index evaluated 82 countries across 34 metrics, spanning earning potential and healthcare to family support, safety, environmental quality and the strength of immigrant communities.

Singapore took 18th place with a score of 53.5 out of 100 in the overall rankings — the highest placing within Asia.

Switzerland was crowned as the top country for immigrants to move to in 2026 with a score of 60.8, up from second place in 2025.

In particular, it ranked highly for its strong earning potential, strong healthcare access and high safety standards.

Its well-established immigrant community and public utility infrastructure also contributed to its standing.

Iceland and Luxembourg placed second and third behind Switzerland.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com