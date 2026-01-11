Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Man, 33, arrested for criminal intimidation outside Kaki Bukit workshop

Man, 33, arrested for criminal intimidation outside Kaki Bukit workshop
A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspected criminal intimidation at 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 on Saturday (Jan 10) afternoon.
PHOTO: Internet
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 11, 2026 5:25 AMBYSean Ler

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday (Jan 10) afternoon for alleged criminal intimidation.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm outside a first-floor in-car entertainment workshop along 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4.

In a video posted on social media, a man is seen surrounded by four officers from the police's Emergency Response Team (ERT), outside the said unit. 

A short distance away, another two police ground response force officers are seen.

ERT officers are first-wave responders to high-risk incidents and are equipped with greater firepower and up to 17kg of gear.

The man, dressed in black, was wearing a pair of half-finger gloves and holding a cigarette in his left hand.

He is seen emptying his pockets after placing a bag on the ground.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the man was arrested for criminal intimidation, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident. 

AsiaOne understands that a knife was found on the man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceCriminal investigations
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.