Man, 33, arrested for criminal intimidation outside Kaki Bukit workshop

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday (Jan 10) afternoon for alleged criminal intimidation.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm outside a first-floor in-car entertainment workshop along 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4.

In a video posted on social media, a man is seen surrounded by four officers from the police's Emergency Response Team (ERT), outside the said unit.

A short distance away, another two police ground response force officers are seen.

ERT officers are first-wave responders to high-risk incidents and are equipped with greater firepower and up to 17kg of gear.

The man, dressed in black, was wearing a pair of half-finger gloves and holding a cigarette in his left hand.

He is seen emptying his pockets after placing a bag on the ground.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the man was arrested for criminal intimidation, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

AsiaOne understands that a knife was found on the man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

editor@asiaone.com