Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus touch down late but still receive rapturous welcome

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arriving with Juventus at Swissotel the Stamford on July 20, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Jeremy Lim
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The last team to arrive for this weekend's International Champions Cup (ICC) finally touched down on Saturday (July 20) and Cristiano Ronaldo's patient fans were rewarded when the Portuguese star made his much-awaited appearance at the Swissotel The Stamford.

Despite waiting for over four hours, the fans still accorded the superstar and his Juventus teammates a rousing welcome as they entered the hotel after disembarking from the team bus.

Ronaldo was flanked by two rows of adoring fans as he strode into the hotel, giving a thumbs up to supporters but not stopping for any pictures or autographs.

Newly-installed manager Maurizio Sarri, who has moved to Juventus after a season at Chelsea, looked relaxed as he stopped to sign autographs for fans and pose for photos.

Juve's supporters had kept an orderly but enthusiastic vigil outside the Swissotel since about 8.30am. The team had been due to arrive at the hotel about 9.45am but their flight was delayed and they only arrived nearly three hours later. In a generous gesture, the hotel had served the supporters - who had been waiting in the heat - water to quench their thirst.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt, 19, Adrien Rabiot and returning former captain Gianluigi Buffon was not among the players at the hotel as they had been dispatched to a meet-and-greet session in Resorts World Sentosa.

Sean Lim, one of the fans at Swissotel, said: "Cristiano Ronaldo caught my attention when he won the Champions League with Real Madrid. I've been here since 8am to get a good spot so I can get my jerseys signed. I wasn't able to catch him last year so hopefully he'll finally sign my jersey."

Juventus are among the four teams that will feature in this weekend's ICC matches at the National Stadium.

The Old Lady will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while Manchester United play Inter Milan on Saturday.

Singapore marks the first destination for the Turin side as they begin their pre-season summer tour which includes stopovers in Nanjing, Seoul and Stockholm.

Emre Can of Juventus poses for a selfie as Juventus arrives for the International Champions Cup 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

football Cristiano Ronaldo
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Russian ex-beauty queen refutes reports of divorce from former Malaysian King
Russian ex-beauty queen refutes reports of divorce from former Malaysian King
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung

SERVICES