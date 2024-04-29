'Critical to have sufficient back-up capacity': Singapore to boost power reliability with 2 new generators, says EMA

Singapore's power supply is set to receive a boost with two new generators, according to a press release by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Monday (April 29).

These new 100MW Fast Start generators are to be produced by Pacific Light Power (PLP), which has received the right to build, own and operate the two units by the second quarter of 2025.

This follows a request for proposal called by the Energy Market Company (EMC) in December 2023 to ensure that Singapore's power supply remains uninterrupted even amid unexpected events that affect power systems.

Such disruptions occur when technical faults cause unplanned outages, which may occur as new, larger units are commissioned and large-scale low-carbon electricity imports from the region are phased in by the end of the decade, the release stated.

It added: "Maintaining a continuous balance between electricity supply and demand in our power system is critical, as any imbalance may result in supply instability and disruption."

The Fast Start generators would be able to achieve this balance as it can be started up quickly, thus mitigating risks of disruption.

EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said: "As we move towards a clean energy future and our energy sources become more varied, it is critical that Singapore has sufficient back-up capacity to ensure consumers continue to enjoy supply reliability.

"The Fast Start generating units by PLP will bolster the reliability and security of Singapore's power system with the potential to switch to using hydrogen instead of natural gas in the future."

PacificLight Power's Fast Start units will be hydrogen-ready gas turbine units, which present a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

In May 2023, EMA announced that Meranti Power will build, own and operate two open cycle gas turbine units — which produce 340MW each — at its station on Jurong Island.

These units can be brought online in under 10 minutes and will provide Fast Start capability to augment the combined cycle gas turbine units which may need up to 14 hours to reach full generation output.

Meranti's new Fast Start units are expected to be operational in June 2025.

In 2023, EMA also announced that Keppel and Sembcorp are building new power plants with advanced hydrogen-ready units. They will be ready by 2026 and 2027 respectively.

ALSO READ: Singapore exploring use of nuclear energy in densely populated areas; safety study underway

khooyihang@asiaone.com