First in 10 years: Critically endangered Sunda pangolin born at Night Safari

A baby Sunda pangolin was born at the Night Safari on March 1, 10 years after Singapore last recorded a birth of the critically endangered mammal.

Announcing this on Thursday (March 19), Mandai Wildlife Group said the newborn pup and mother, Gumby, are in good health.

Keepers, who have been monitoring the pair via CCTV to minimise disturbance, have observed the pup riding on mum's tail, which is a natural behaviour for infant pangolins.

At nearly three weeks old, the pup is about the size of a large avocado and covered in soft, pale scales that will gradually harden.

Night Safari visitors can watch the live CCTV feed of Gumby and her pup at Pangolin Trail, before the pup's expected debut in April.

"Gumby has taken to motherhood naturally, caring attentively for her pup, which feeds regularly and stays close at all times," said Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer at Mandai Wildlife Group.

"The Sunda pangolin is a flagship conservation species for us, and these pregnancies are more than just rare milestones.

"They provide vital insights into a species that's little understood globally, advancing knowledge across areas such as health, behaviour and reproduction, while supporting conservation efforts for pangolins both in the wild and in human care."

According to a 2017 CNA report, the nocturnal zoo's fifth Sunda pangolin baby, named Serai, was born in October 2016.

The Sunda pangolin is one of the most trafficked animal species, and it is estimated that up to one million pangolins have been illegally traded since 2000, according to wildlife conservation group TRAFFIC.

Gumby — a rescue — was paired with a male pangolin, named Radin, in August 2025 as part of a conservation breeding programme by Mandai Wildlife Group.

After her pregnancy was confirmed in October that year, the first-time mother received fortnightly health checks, including ultrasonography, and consumed an adjusted diet to ensure she received the necessary nutrients.

Keepers also enhanced her den with deeper sand and leaf litter to encourage nesting, and logs within the habitat were modified to reduce climbing risks.

Mandai Wildlife Group revealed that another rescued female pangolin, Bawang, is also pregnant and expected to give birth in the coming months.

The gestational period for Sunda pangolins is about six months.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve's animal hospital receives about 40 rescued pangolins a year on average.

About 89 per cent of rescued pangolins that arrive alive are successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Night Safari was the first zoo in the world to exhibit the critically endangered species in 2009 and the first to successfully breed them under human care in 2011.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com