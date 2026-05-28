Critics slam 'terrible' catered food for migrant workers: 'My taste buds are ruined'

Concerns over the quality of catered meals provided to migrant workers in Singapore have surfaced online after a recent video in which some members of the public were invited to sample the food served to workers.

In a video posted on Migrant Workers Singapore's (MWS) Facebook page on Saturday (May 23), participants were shown tasting meals purportedly served to migrant workers, with some describing issues such as hard or undercooked staples and insufficient protein.

Migrant Workers Singapore is a community platform for migrant workers in Singapore to share their experiences, talents and culture.

"This is terrible," commented one participant. Another added: "Right now, my whole mouth is just salt. My taste buds are ruined after this, it’s like I can’t taste anything else anymore."

One participant noted that the taste was acceptable, adding: “The taste is not bad, just that there are a lot of bones.”

MWS said the exercise highlighted what it described as a significant gap in nutrition, hygiene, and overall food quality, which it said could affect workers' health and well-being.

The community organisation added that it is calling for systemic changes to improve meal standards to give workers greater autonomy in choosing catering providers.

Other suggestions included greater transparency in the catering supply chain, clearer food labelling with preparation dates and safety windows, improved access to drinking water at worksites, and better dining and storage facilities to prevent contamination.

Previous concerns raised in March

In a separate video posted on March 14, the group also raised concerns about meal quality, with some noting that the food was of poor condition, excessively oily, and had caused stomach discomfort.

Under the comments section, netizens raised food safety concerns, while others suggested exploring subsidised food options for migrant workers.

"If the food is prepared at midnight and delivered several hours later to the migrant workers, wouldn't the risk of contamination be high," one user said.

Another added, "I hope we can look deeper into subsidised canteens or food court options for migrant workers. This can be a two-way support system - workers get affordable, freshly cooked meals, while food shop owners also benefit from steady business."

13% of migrant workers get catered meals

According to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Migrant Worker Experience Survey 2024, only about 13 per cent of migrant workers have their meals catered by employers.

The survey also found that eight in 10 migrant workers either cook their own meals or purchase food independently.

Earlier in April this year, Dr Hamid Razak, MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, asked in Parliament whether MOM would consider establishing nutritional benchmarks or dietary guidelines for catered meals provided to migrant workers in dormitories or at worksites.

MOM, in response, said that "there are no plans to establish nutritional benchmarks or dietary guidelines targeting catered meals for migrant workers", adding that it has been educating migrant workers on healthier food choices, whether when buying cooked meals or preparing food themselves.

The ministry also pointed out that migrant workers with food-related issues can approach MOM's Forward Assurance and Support Team officers or make a report via the FWMOMCare mobile application.

MOM will subsequently follow up with the employer and/or dormitory operator to resolve the issues.

Last January, former MP Louis Ng also raised similar concerns over whether employers who are required to feed foreign workers living in dormitories must ensure the food is nutritious, and not just safe to eat.

In response, MOM said it educates and reminds workers on the importance of good nutrition through posters and videos, and by working with partners such as doctors and non-government organisations.

"Employers that directly cater food for their workers are required to do so from licensed food caterers, who in turn have to adhere to food safety requirements. MOM is also working on how to encourage such employers to provide more nutritious food for their workers," said the ministry then.

AsiaOne has reached out to MWS for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com