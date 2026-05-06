Crocodile sighted off Sentosa Cove; water activities suspended at 3 beaches

A crocodile was sighted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Wednesday (May 6) evening, said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

In a Facebook post at about 6.25pm, the agency said it was alerted to the sighting in the evening, adding that a joint search team with the National Parks Board (NParks) has been activated to search for the crocodile.

As a precautionary measure, SDC said it has suspended water activities such as swimming and kayaking at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches, following discussions with NParks.

The suspension is in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, SDC said it has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the island's beachfront areas. It advised members of the public to adhere strictly to safety signages and instructions on the ground.

Those who encounter a crocodile should stay calm and back away slowly. They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

To report crocodile sightings or encounters, members of the public may contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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