First Cross Island Line train arrives in Singapore

The first of 44 six-car trains for the Cross Island Line (CRL) has arrived in Singapore.

In a social media post on Sunday (May 31), the Land Transport Authority showed the first trainset being unloaded from Jurong Port — where new MRT trains are typically unloaded at.

Earlier in April, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow had given the public a preview of the CR151 trains when he visited Qingdao rail depot.

Similar to the trains for the Thomson-East Coast Line, each car on the new train will have five doors on each side.

They will also have wider gangways — flexible connections between two train cars — for smoother passenger movement and a more comfortable journey, LTA said.

These trains will also be equipped with condition monitoring and diagnostic systems for early detection of potential equipment faults.

The first trainset will next undergo system integration testing at the Singapore Rail Test Centre.

A consortium, including CRCC Qingdao Sifang, were awarded a $589 million contract in June 2023 for the supply of the 44 CRL trains.

When fully operational from 2030, the CRL will be Singapore’s longest fully underground MRT line at more than 50km long.

It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern corridors, connecting major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

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