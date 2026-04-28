Crow traps 'designed to be humane' deployed in Punggol, MP urges residents not to feed birds

Crow traps were recently set across neighbourhoods in Punggol after the authorities received feedback on the birds, said Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling.

The cage-type traps, deployed in targeted areas, are known as Larson traps and "designed to be humane", she assured residents in a Facebook post on Monday (April 27).

Captured birds have access to food and water placed inside, she said, and are "safely contained without harm or distress".

"All handling is carried out in accordance with established guidelines. We take this seriously, and our approach is always to manage the situation responsibly, while ensuring that the crows are treated with care," she added.

In her post, Yeo said the town council and National Parks Board are carefully monitoring the crow situation.

She explained that during nesting periods, crows can become more protective.

"Our teams have been keeping a careful lookout for these locations so we can respond appropriately and keep everyone safe."

The MP also said that residents can play their part.

Food waste and litter should be properly disposed in bins, and people should not feed wildlife.

"Feeding attracts more birds and alters their natural behaviour, worsening the situation for both residents and the animals. We will take firm enforcement action against such behaviour," she added.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to feed wild animals, including birds. First-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, and repeat offenders face a fine up to $10,000.

Singapore resumed crow shooting operations in March on the back of a surge in complaints on crows and incidents of crow aggression.

The crow population in Singapore rose to 160,000 in 2024, up from about 7,295 in 2016.

Public complaints against crows also rose sharply — from about 5,000 cases in 2020 to about 15,000 cases last year.

The crow shooting operations will start in nine neighbourhoods, including Punggol, and be progressively scaled up to more areas.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com