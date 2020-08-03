Crowd capacity upped to 100 in select religious venues as MCCY relaxes Covid-19 rules

From Friday (Aug 7), 12 religious organisations (RO) will be allowed to hold congressional and worship services with up to 100 people at a time, up from the current limit of 50, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement today (Aug 3).

The selected ROs are under a pilot programme to trial an increase in the limit for congregational and other worship services as part of MCCY's efforts towards the gradual resumption of religious activities.

The participating ROs are Masjid Assyafaah, Masjid Mujahidin, Masjid Al-Istighfar, Masjid Al-Iman, St Andrew's Cathedral, Jurong Christian Church, Amazing Grace Presbyterian Church, Sengkang Methodist Church, Central Sikh Temple, Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

They will be assessed on how well they implement safe management measures and provide a safe environment for worshippers, MCCY said. This will factor into the ministry's decision on increasing the limit on the number of worshippers for other ROs.

The ROs are required to abide by the prevailing safe management measures:

Observe safe distancing measures and keep to groups of five or less. Groups should not mingle.

The use of face masks is mandatory. However, preachers or prayer leaders may wear a face shield while speaking, provided they are 1m away from other individuals.

Services should be kept as short as possible. Worshippers should leave immediately after the service.

Singing and live performances are not allowed.

Sharing of items such as books and mats are not allowed.

Enclosed spaces should be ventilated after use where possible.

Additionally, churches, mosques and gurdwaras participating in the pilot will be required to establish two zones accommodating up to 50 people at a time during their services.

Each zone should be physically separated or partitioned and worshippers from different zones should avoid mingling with each other.

On Sunday (Aug 2), MCCY also announced the easing of restrictions on weddings and funerals.

From Aug 4, solemnisations can include up to 50 persons, up from the previous cap of 20.

While groups should still practice safe distancing and keep within five people, an exception can be made for wedding parties, MCCY said.

A wedding party may comprise up to 20 persons including the couple, two witnesses and close friends or family members.

From Aug 4, funerals, wakes and installation of niches can involve up to 30 persons at any one time, up from the previous limit of 20.

According to MCCY, the limits exclude any religious and supporting workers, which should still be kept to a minimum.

