Expect crowds during MRT suspension between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations on Dec 7-10: LTA, SMRT

SINGAPORE — Passengers affected by the upcoming suspension of train services between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations from Dec 7 to 10 should expect crowds at the stations and shuttle bus points, and plan for longer journeys, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said on Dec 4.

The four-day stoppage of services, announced in early November, will allow track work to be carried out to connect the East-West Line (EWL) to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

A shuttle bus service, Shuttle 7, will ply the route between Tampines, Simei and Tanah Merah stations at a frequency of three to five minutes, and up to 55 double-decker buses will be deployed each day.

Fares for Shuttle 7 will be the same as that for an MRT journey along the stretch.

"The affected stations and shuttle bus points are expected to be crowded," LTA and SMRT said in their joint statement.

They advised commuters to plan ahead for their journeys and consider alternative routes via the Downtown Line (DTL) and other MRT lines, as this may result in shorter travel times.

Commuters travelling to and from Tampines and Tanah Merah can switch to the DTL at Tampines and Expo stations.

An estimated average of 100,000 commuters will be affected by the suspension of train services each day, with their travel times prolonged by 20 to 30 minutes.

Depending on traffic conditions, it will take around 15 minutes for the shuttle buses to travel between Simei and Tanah Merah stations, and 18 minutes between Simei and Tampines stations.

The closure between Tanah Merah and Tampines will also affect adjacent sections of the EWL.

Shuttle trains will run every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, and every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations. They will run every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

Those heading towards Changi Airport can also take bus service 20 from Tampines or Simei stations to Expo station and transfer to the EWL to the airport.

LTA and SMRT said that during the morning and evening peak periods on Dec 9 and 10, to maintain peak-hour frequency, every other east-bound train will end its service at Paya Lebar station. The rest of the trains will continue to call at all stations to Tanah Merah.

"Station staff will be available at affected stations to assist commuters during this period," LTA and SMRT said.

Passengers can also refer to platform display panels or pick up a brochure on alternative travel options, which are available at all stations on the EWL, DTL and North-South Line.

LTA and SMRT said previously that the connection of the EWL tracks to the East Coast Integrated Depot requires workers to remove about 80m of existing tracks, sleepers that hold the running rail in place, and the third rail that supplies power to trains.

Trains cannot run between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations during this time because the power has to be completely turned off to allow the safe removal of the third rail across the entire stretch.

The integrated depot is slated to be completed by 2026, and will house 220 trains from the EWL, DTL and Thomson-East Coast Line, along with a bus depot that can hold more than 500 buses.

LTA said in November that further track closures will be required in 2025 and 2026 to complete works for the depot. More details will be provided when ready.

[[nid:708661]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.