Crows around fallen fledgling attack passers-by in Toa Payoh

A flock of around 10 crows sent people scurrying for cover in Toa Payoh on Sunday. The birds were believed to be trying to protect a young crow that had fallen.

At least 50 passers-by were reported to have been attacked by the crows at Block 125 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

A video posted on Stomp by Mr Wicky Quah shows crows swooping towards people's heads as they walk past a small roundabout. One person can be seen ducking and running away.

Another witness, Mr Tan, 79, who works at a barbershop nearby, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had seen a young crow fall into the bushes in the middle of the roundabout that morning. Soon, about 10 crows began to settle around the area, presumably protecting it.

Mr Tan said he saw about 50 passers-by get attacked that day, including a 60-year-old woman who fell after a crow flew at her head. Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.

In February last year, at least 30 people in Toa Payoh North were attacked by crows over a period of two hours.

A National Parks Board (NParks) spokesman said in a statement that house crows are protective of their young and may attack when they sense that the fledglings are threatened.

The Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council is working with NParks to remove crow nests in the area. They advised the public to avoid picking up crow fledglings that may have fallen from nests, as such people may be mistaken for predators.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.