'Cruel blow': All congratulatory flowers outside Kko Kko Na Ra stolen overnight

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for a Korean restaurant is now marred after flower stands that it had been gifted for its 15th anniversary ended up stolen.

Kko Kko Na Ra, located along 68 Tanjong Pagar Road, posted CCTV footage of the incident that occurred at around 6am on Saturday (Feb 11)

The Korean fried chicken restaurant shared the "heartbreaking news" and how it had "fallen victim to a thoughtless act of theft" in an Instagram post on Sunday, which Stomp contributor Chan alerted Stomp to.

Kko Kko Na Ra wrote: "Someone stole all of the stunning flowers and stands that had been gifted to us to celebrate our 15th anniversary in Singapore.

"This was more than just a theft; it was a cruel blow to the hard work and memories we've built over the years. We need your help to bring the thief to justice."

In the videos, a man can be seen pulling up to the restaurant in a van and then walking around its premises.

He then proceeds to move and carry numerous flower stands from the restaurant to his vehicle.

The spot where the row of flower stands once stood is left bare after the man is done and drives away.

The restaurant believes that it is not the man's first victim and hopes to warn others about the incident, adding: "If you have any information or recognise the individual in this picture, please share it with us or the authorities. Together, we can protect our community."

When contacted by Stomp, Kko Kko Na Ra said it has lodged a police report.

The restaurant also said that it has "no idea" who the man is, adding: "We're guessing he was driving around and stealing the flowers that he sees. Probably not just ours."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.