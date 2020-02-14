Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears

SINGAPORE - Major cruise lines are cancelling their sailings from Singapore or pulling out of Asia entirely for the remainder of the season, putting the brakes on one of the region's fastest-growing tourism sectors.

Some cancellations have come within the last several days, as more ports in the region shut their doors to cruise ships amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Celebrity Cruises told The Straits Times on Thursday (Feb 13) that it will be moving its Celebrity Millennium cruise ship to the United States three months earlier than planned.

"Up until today we had not intended to cancel the remaining season in Asia. However, due to continuous and unpredictable changes in travel restrictions and port closures, we feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of all," a spokesman said.

Its Celebrity Constellation voyages on March 2 and 17, originally scheduled to disembark and embark in Singapore, will now make a round trip from Dubai instead.

Royal Caribbean said two sailings on Quantum of the Seas, due to depart Singapore on Saturday (Feb 15) and Feb 24, have been cancelled "in the light of current regional travel conditions".

"The Singapore market remains of great importance to us and we look forward to returning there very soon," a spokesman said.

The flurry of cancellations comes after a cruise ship which left Hong Kong on Feb 1 was turned away from Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand despite assurances by operator Holland America that there were no infected passengers on board.

After nearly two weeks at sea, the MS Westerdam, carrying more than 2,000 passengers and crew members, received permission to dock at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on Thursday morning. A spokesman said no Singaporeans were on board.

Ports in Hong Kong and South Korea have also suspended entry for cruise ships despite heightened screening and sanitation measures put in place by operators.

Travellers who had booked a regional cruise on the Sapphire Princess, due to depart Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Thursday, were informed of its cancellation only the day before.