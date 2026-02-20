1 dead in fire onboard Liberia-flagged cruise ship World Legacy: MPA

A fire broke out onboard the Liberia-flagged cruise ship World Legacy on Friday (Feb 20) morning, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The incident happened at around 4am, when the vessel was enroute to Singapore.

In a media statement on Friday morning, MPA said the fire was brought under control by crew members.

One of the 388 crew members is reported to have died from the fire.

None of the crew members onboard are Singaporeans.

There are also 224 passengers onboard the cruise ship at the time of the incident, of whom 185 are Singaporeans.

MPA said there were no reported injuries among the other crew members and passengers.

Checks by AsiaOne at 8.45am showed that the vessel is currently anchored at Raffles Reserve Anchorage, about 8.6km southeast of Sentosa and south of Pulau Semakau.

At least two ferries — Queen Star 1 and Majestic Serenity — are seen on ship tracking platform MarineTraffic alongside the cruise ship.

In addition, there are at least five SCDF Marine Division vessels and two MPA vessels around World Legacy.

According to MPA, its patrol craft, along with the Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force's Marine Division are attending to the cruise ship.

[[nid:730039]]

editor@asiaone.com