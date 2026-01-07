Cars piled atop one another in CTE crash; 4 taken to hospital

Four persons were taken to the hospital after an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening.

Dashcam footage posted on social media showed a white sports utility Vehicle (SUV) sitting atop the roof of a red car.

Ahead of the two vehicles are a ComfortDelGro taxi and a red multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at the frontmost, with the MPV's rear tailgate visibly dented.

An ambulance from Sengkang General Hospital is also seen in front of the four vehicles involved in the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars and one taxi along CTE towards the Seletar Expressway at about 7.20pm.

A 69-year-old male taxi driver and his 49-year-old male passenger, another 54-year-old male car driver and his 27-year-old female passenger were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 42-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727747]]

editor@asiaone.com