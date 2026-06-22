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Police looking for van driver seen driving against traffic in CTE hit-and-run

The driver left the accident scene before police arrived
Police looking for van driver seen driving against traffic in CTE hit-and-run
A van was seen driving against the flow of traffic along CTE on Sunday (June 21) morning before it crashed into a car. The van driver drove off before police officers' arrival.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wang Everleigh
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 22, 2026 5:30 AMBYSean Ler

The police are looking for the driver of a dark-coloured van after a hit-and-run accident on the CTE on Sunday (June 21) morning.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating on social media show the dashcam car driving along the rightmost lane of CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

In the distance, a van is seen flashing its headlights at the dashcam vehicle, indicating that it is being driven against the flow of traffic.

Both the van and the car do not stop or change lanes and later come into contact.

The car later comes to a stop along the road shoulder, while the van stops briefly before moving off again.

According to the footage's timestamp, the incident happened at about 3.50am.

By comparing the background, green signage and the building on the left, AsiaOne was able to determine that the incident took place near Bendemeer Secondary School, before the Jalan Kebun Limau-Balestier Road exit.

Map showing where the incident happened on June 21.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated they were alerted to the accident at about 4.10pm.

Police said no injuries were reported, but the van's driver had left the scene before officers arrived at the scene, adding that efforts to locate the van driver are underway.

Investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceAccidents - TrafficTraffic/Road rules
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