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Cars switch lanes to tailgate Traffic Police patrol car on CTE, end up in multi-vehicle crash

Videos show a car cutting in ahead of vehicles trailing behind a patrol car before its driver applies brakes causing a chain collision
Cars switch lanes to tailgate Traffic Police patrol car on CTE, end up in multi-vehicle crash
A five-vehicle accident happened along CTE towards AYE on Friday (April 17) evening.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 19, 2026 3:20 AMBYSean Ler

It is not uncommon to see vehicles switching lanes to follow emergency vehicles on expressways — especially during rush hour traffic — but this time five motorists ended up needing help.

An accident involving five cars took place at about 7.10pm on Friday (April 17) along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before Bukit Timah Road exit.

Map showing where the five-vehicle pileup happened.

Videos posted on social media show a Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol car on the rightmost of four lanes with its emergency blinkers on. 

As the patrol car moves ahead, several cars on the second lane are seen switching lanes to the first lane. Based on the video, traffic conditions appear to be slightly congested but still moving on the other lanes.

The pileup happened after a car, which tried to cut in ahead of trailing vehicles to be behind the patrol car, applied its brakes leading to a chain collision. 

Scene breakdown showing moments leading up to the five-vehicle pileup along CTE on Friday (April 17) evening.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 32-year-old female passenger was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com 

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Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Traffic policeAccidents - TrafficCars
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