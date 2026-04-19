Cars switch lanes to tailgate Traffic Police patrol car on CTE, end up in multi-vehicle crash

It is not uncommon to see vehicles switching lanes to follow emergency vehicles on expressways — especially during rush hour traffic — but this time five motorists ended up needing help.

An accident involving five cars took place at about 7.10pm on Friday (April 17) along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before Bukit Timah Road exit.

Videos posted on social media show a Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol car on the rightmost of four lanes with its emergency blinkers on.

As the patrol car moves ahead, several cars on the second lane are seen switching lanes to the first lane. Based on the video, traffic conditions appear to be slightly congested but still moving on the other lanes.

The pileup happened after a car, which tried to cut in ahead of trailing vehicles to be behind the patrol car, applied its brakes leading to a chain collision.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 32-year-old female passenger was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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